New Gorman-Rupp self cleaning sumps saving energy and costs

Gorman-Rupp has introduced a new range of self cleaning sumps designed by Yves Givron to deliver multiple efficiencies in function, energy use and cost.

A fourth generation wet well, the self cleaning sump (SCS) is designed for use with self-priming Gorman-Rupp sewage pumps, and keeps the fluid in the system moving to maximise self-cleaning.

Gorman-Rupp self cleaning sumps are designed to eliminate blockages caused by the build-up of rags and stringy materials, sediment build-up in the sump, fat and grease build-up, and air entrainment as well as reduce energy consumption, gases and odours, need for ‘well washing’ and blockages in the pump, thereby lowering maintenance costs and civil costs.

The design concept

Gorman-Rupp self cleaning sumps are designed to keep the liquid moving for as long as possible; pump at a liquid level that produces the best cleaning effect; and keep non-pumping times short. The sumps are reliable, safe, easy to access, and easy to maintain.

The complete system consists of a Gorman-Rupp self priming packaged pump station with VFD controls; a short sloping collector pipe in HDPE (to replace the conventional concrete wet well); and a modified maintenance/man hole (with sloping bottom to direct flow into the SCS).

The operating procedure is designed to clean solids out with every cycle. The pump starts at the ‘on level’ at full speed to maximise re-priming lift (minimising re-prime time), and slows down at the ‘regulation level’ where the velocity is at its highest to transport solid matter, including silt, fats, grease and stringy material. The VFD controls maintain this level (by speeding the pump up or slowing it down) for about 5 minutes.

If the pre-set minimum speed is able to lower the level, or if the pre-set regulation level time limit has been reached, the pump will speed back up to maximum, pumping down to the ‘off level’ to empty the SCS. This faster speed is designed to maximise self cleaning and remove as much silt, fat and stringy materials as possible.

If there is a longer than acceptable delay between the next pumping cycle, the pump will cut-in prior to reaching the normal ‘on level’ so that solids do not get a chance to settle out.

This mode of operation is designed to keep the solids moving, minimising the chance of silt build-up or stringy materials ‘balling’ or ‘matting’ together. It not only minimises blockages but also reduces solids build-up, therefore eliminating the need for expensive sucker truck call-outs. Chances of air entrainment are close to zero as the suction line entry for the pumps is at the farthest point from the influent line.

Fat build-up is also eliminated because the system keeps the fat, grease and floatables moving so that they cannot build up. This eliminates the need for well washing equipment and also reduces the odours and gases created by these stagnating solids. Energy consumption is also reduced because the longest part of the pump cycle is at the ‘regulation level’, and the flow rate and head are lower than at the design flow.

All self cleaning sumps (SCS) need to be paired with above ground self priming pumps. Gorman-Rupp’s Ultra V Series or Super T Series sewage pumps are recommended for the application. Self priming pump stations are easy to access, making access to valves, gauges, motors and the pumps much easier than having to open wet well lids and valve vault lids.

Gorman-Rupp sewage pumps, available from Hydro Innovations , can be fitted with the new ‘Eradicator’ solids management system to handle the toughest ragging applications. The Eradicator system features an aggressive self-cleaning wear-plate incorporating a number of notches and grooves, as well as a patent-pending lacerating tooth that helps break up stringy materials and pass them through the pump without impacting performance or interrupting service.

The Eradicator system also comes with a smaller and much lighter inspection cover-plate to make it easier for operators to inspect pump internals and remove blockages if a blanket or similar has worked its way into the system.

The SCS system used in conjunction with a Gorman-Rupp packaged pump station can improve many of the issues confronting sewage pump station designers and asset owners. This new approach can reduce blockages, odours, air entrainment, energy costs, maintenance costs and construction costs while greatly improving operator safety.

