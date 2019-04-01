Meet Hydro Innovations at WIOA Conference & Exhibition in Orange NSW

I would like to enquire about Hydro Innovations

Hydro Innovations is participating in the 2019 NSW Water Industry Operations Conference & Exhibition being held in Orange NSW on 3rd and 4th April 2019.

The WIOA Conference & Exhibition promotes best practice in water management by building the knowledge, skills and networks of operators.

Join Hydro Innovations for this special 2-day event at Stands 3 & 4 where they will be showcasing a range of products suitable for the water and wastewater industry.

Hydro Innovations’ exhibits include:

Gorman-Rupp self-priming wastewater pumps, including Gorman-Rupp’s latest solids handling sewage pumping technology. The ‘Eradicator Solids Management System’ enables pumps to handle stringy materials such as rags and wet wipes.

Ragazzini peristaltic pumps for pumping a wide range of viscous products, including sludge, activated carbon, and chemicals dosing. Only one part is in contact with the fluid, so the operation is simple and the maintenance is uncomplicated and fast.

EDUR DAF pumps to reduce capital costs and maintenance costs associated with conventional DAF systems. The pumps replace conventional pumps and don’t need compressors or air saturation vessels.

Venturi-Aeration systems are ideal for aerating tanks, lagoons, ponds or oxidisation ditches. V-A units are mounted on the banks of lagoons or on the outside of tanks so they are easy to monitor and maintain. They are also much safer for operators who don’t need cranes or boats to access equipment.

The WIOA Conference & Exhibition will be held on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th April 2019 at Orange PCYC, 2-10 Seymour Street, Orange NSW.

Register at www.wioaconferences.org.au/nsw-2019.