Lamella extra heavy duty pumps for bone and offal transfer

Hydro Innovations presents a new extra heavy duty pump from JS Proputec, designed to transport solid materials such as pre-broken bone and offal in the meat processing industry.

Recommended for use at abattoirs and other meat processor plants, the Lamella pump offers better performance compared to more conventional methods such as screw conveyors, compressed air blow-tank systems and manual systems including bins and forklifts.

Key advantages of Lamella extra heavy duty pumps include ability to keep the product in an enclosed pipeline system reducing the potential for contamination; lower operating costs from reduced labour requirement; and comparatively less maintenance than a screw conveyor or alternative pump system.

For more information, please contact Hydro Innovations on 02 9898 1800.