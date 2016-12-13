Hydro Innovations opens new training centre for centrifugal pumps

Hydro Innovations has opened a new training centre designed to assist their customers with the selection, troubleshooting and maintenance of centrifugal pumps.

An innovative customer-friendly initiative, the Hydro Innovations Pump Institute houses a variety of training assets over two floors including a full-size functioning pump station, a glass faced pump and a full-size ‘tear-down’ pump. Though the focus will mostly be on self priming pumps, the curricula will also cover standard centrifugal and submersible pumps.

The full-size functioning pump station on the first floor has suction lines going down into a clear wet well system on the ground floor, demonstrating the self priming process through clear acrylic suction lines.

The glass faced pump is a full-size pump with a glass front, allowing observers to see the inner workings of a centrifugal pump. The pump can also demonstrate various troubleshooting scenarios, including air binding and pipe blockages among many more.

Operators and fitters can use the ‘tear-down’ pump to train themselves on disassembly and reassembly of centrifugal pumps, as well as receive tips on seal and bearing installation, setting pump clearances, and other key elements in repair and maintenance procedures.

By providing operator training, along with gauge reading and troubleshooting skills, the Hydro Innovations Pump Institute aims to maximise the efficiency, lifespan and trouble-free functioning of their customers’ pumping assets.