High demand for Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator solids management system

Demand for the Eradicator system, available in Australia from Hydro Innovations has soared with water authorities, councils and general industry seeking to install the high performance solids management system from Gorman-Rupp within their facilities.

Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator, available in Hydro Innovations’ new Super T Series self priming solids handling centrifugal pumps, or as retrofit kits for existing Super T Series pumps, helps pumps cope with heavy loads of stringy materials such as rags and ‘wet wipes’.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator solids management system include an upgraded inspection cover-plate that allows obstacle-free passage of pumped fluid directly to the impeller; a patented lacerating tooth designed to scrape away fibrous and stringy solids before they get a chance to build up at the eye of the impeller; and self-priming pumps mounted ‘high and dry’ above wet wells, making them easier and safer for operators to access for monitoring or service.

Please follow this link for more information on the Eradicator or contact Hydro Innovations at 02 9898 1800.