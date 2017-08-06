Search
Home > High demand for Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator solids management system
Related Supplier News
Packaged pump stations for industrial and municipal wastewater
Packaged pump stations for industrial ...
Packaged pump stations from Gorman-Rupp address the requirements of industrial and municipal wastewater pumping applications in several countries.
Self-priming pump solves sewage problem
Self-priming pump solves sewage ...
A NSW council has upgraded its vacuum sewage system transfer pump.
Wastewater treatment plant improves efficiency with Gorman-Rupp self priming centrifugal pump
Wastewater treatment plant improves ...
Hydro Innovations installed a Gorman-Rupp self priming centrifugal pump at the Moe Wastewater Treatment Plant to improve pumping efficiency.

High demand for Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator solids management system

By Hydro Innovations 06 August 2017
Supplier News
article image Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator solids management system
logo
02 98981800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Demand for the Eradicator system, available in Australia from Hydro Innovations has soared with water authorities, councils and general industry seeking to install the high performance solids management system from Gorman-Rupp within their facilities.

Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator, available in Hydro Innovations’ new Super T Series self priming solids handling centrifugal pumps, or as retrofit kits for existing Super T Series pumps, helps pumps cope with heavy loads of stringy materials such as rags and ‘wet wipes’.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator solids management system include an upgraded inspection cover-plate that allows obstacle-free passage of pumped fluid directly to the impeller; a patented lacerating tooth designed to scrape away fibrous and stringy solids before they get a chance to build up at the eye of the impeller; and self-priming pumps mounted ‘high and dry’ above wet wells, making them easier and safer for operators to access for monitoring or service.

Please follow this link for more information on the Eradicator or contact Hydro Innovations at 02 9898 1800.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Centrifugal Pump Drives Self Priming Pumps