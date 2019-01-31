Search
Gorman-Rupp wastewater pump delivers reliability at Southern Meats

By Hydro Innovations 31 January 2019
Supplier News
article image Gorman-Rupp supplied a wastewater pump that could be mounted at ground level
A self priming wastewater pump from Gorman-Rupp is helping a leading sheep and lamb processing facility near Sydney maintain their reputation for quality.

Southern Meats Pty Ltd is a hi-tech meat processing facility strategically located just south of Sydney where they have access to sheep grown in the healthy environment of NSW’s Southern Highlands region. The company not only supplies quality meat to the local market but also exports around the world, relying on high-tech automated equipment in their slaughtering, boning, chilling, freezing and rendering facilities.

Seeking a reliable pump with the performance capability to deliver 50L/s plus for their wastewater treatment systems, the plant approached Gorman-Rupp for a solution.

As the world leader in self-priming pump technology, particularly in wastewater pumping applications, Gorman-Rupp supplied a pump that could be mounted at ground level (and not in the wet well), ensuring safe and convenient access for their operators. Additional safety features built into the pump are designed to protect operators and the pump from damage.

Self priming pumps deliver several advantages to asset owners. For instance, they don’t need to buy rated lifting chains or have the hassle of annual inspections or replacement, which would have been necessary with submersible pumps. Since wet well lids remain closed, the need for fall protection equipment such as anchorage points, body support, connectors and descent/rescue equipment is greatly reduced.

Plant Engineer, Mick Speering is happy to recommend Gorman-Rupp pumps to anyone wanting a quality wastewater pump.

More information on Gorman-Rupp pumps can be obtained from Hydro Innovations at info@hydroinnovations.com.au.

