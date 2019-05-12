Search
Gorman-Rupp specified for tough pumping at North Bourke Abattoir

12 May 2019
article image Gorman-Rupp pumps at the North Bourke Abattoir
Darling Irrigation was recently contracted to design and construct water and wastewater infrastructure for the new North Bourke Abattoir. Specialising in irrigation, domestic water systems, mining hydraulics, stock watering and more, Darling Irrigation operates in four locations in western NSW (and one in Launceston), assisting a wide range of customers with quality water systems.

The company sought Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps that combined operational reliability with easy maintenance and operator safety. There were five applications for a total of nine pumps from ‘kill floor’ hose down to pond storage transfer and effluent pumping. Since some of these applications contained abrasive media in the pumped water, Hydro Innovations offered pumps with Gorman-Rupp ‘hard iron’ internals to reduce wear rates and considerably lengthen servicing intervals.

Darling Irrigation chose Gorman-Rupp pumps for their strong international reputation, reliability and longevity in tough pumping conditions. Being self-priming pumps, they could be mounted at ground level allowing operators easy and safe access to the pumps for monitoring and maintenance without the need for cranes.

Impressed with the pumps’ ease of installation, quick priming and smooth operation, Darling Irrigation’s Project Manager Phil Chegwidden said he could understand why many abattoirs have standardised on Gorman-Rupp pumps for their wastewater systems.

