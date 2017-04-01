Gorman-Rupp self priming trash pumps for corrosive wastewater

Gorman-Rupp’s T3A65S-B, available in Australia from Hydro Innovations is a self-priming, solids handling trash pump designed specifically for use in harsh industrial environments.

Built tough with a duplex stainless steel construction that is harder and more corrosion resistant than 316 grade stainless steel, Gorman-Rupp trash pumps can withstand corrosive wastewater where abrasive particles are commonplace. The T3A65S-B can also be used as a grit pump at sewage treatment plants.

The pump’s NPSHr characteristics and re-priming capability make it the ideal choice for continuous unattended automatic operations. The T3A65S-B can also be used as a solids handling pump and has the ability to handle spherical solids up to 63mm in diameter.

The pump’s self-cleaning wear plate system allows it to handle stringy materials such as rags, gloves and plastic bags. These pumps can be mounted ‘high and dry’ for easy accessibility by operators.

Gorman-Rupp’s T3A65S-B self priming trash pumps can also be mounted on backs or beside reservoirs without the need to provide lifting apparatus, construct special suction wells, or keep them submerged in water.

Self priming pumps provide a safer and simpler alternative for operators with the additional advantage of lower maintenance costs over the life of the pump.

Key performance features of Gorman-Rupp’s T3A65S-B trash pumps include 80mm suction and discharge ports; flows to 25 l/s and heads to 32m; and ability to operate on suction lifts to 7.6m. The pump is also available in other materials of construction, such as hardened iron for abrasive applications.