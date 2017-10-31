Search
Gorman-Rupp self priming range for seawater pumping at QLD resort

By Hydro Innovations 31 October 2017
article image Gorman-Rupp pumps at Daydream Island Resort
Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps were recommended for the pumping of filtered seawater at the Daydream Island Resort in Queensland.

Filtered seawater needed to be pumped to the Living Reef on the North Side of the Daydream Island Resort at a flow rate of 180m³/hour using a dual pump arrangement. The use of submersible pumps in this application would have necessitated the construction of a wet well with lifting apparatus while standard centrifugal pumps would have required a dry well.

Given the challenges, self priming pumps were considered for the application because they could be installed relatively inexpensively when compared with the other options. However, the tropical temperature seawater demanded a pump made of materials that could resist corrosion in the marine environment.

Gorman-Rupp self priming centrifugal pumps constructed from CD4MCu, a duplex stainless steel offering greater corrosion resistance than 316 marine grade stainless steel, was recommended for the application.

Being self priming, and more importantly, a ‘guaranteed’ re-priming pump, the pump assembly could be mounted high above the seawater, with only a simple concrete slab needed to mount the pumps. A 100mm pump was used for the resort application.

Gorman-Rupp self priming centrifugal pumps are available in a broad range of sizes from 50mm to 250mm, and are constructed in various materials to suit diverse applications. The pump can pass large solids measuring up to 75mm in diameter, and features a large inspection cover-plate for operators to gain access to the pump internals during maintenance.

For more information, please contact Hydro Innovations on 02 9898 1800.

