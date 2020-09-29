Gorman-Rupp’s new Ultra-V Eradicator for tougher applications

I would like to enquire about Hydro Innovations

Gorman-Rupp’s new Ultra-V Eradicator delivers higher pressures than any other solids handling self-priming pump

World-leading manufacturer of self-priming pumps, Gorman-Rupp announces the ‘Eradicator’ version of their high-performance Ultra-V Series wastewater pumps.

Solids management applications involving sanitary wipes, plastic bags, feathers, hair, sludge, stringy material, or any other type of debris are not only tough but can result in expensive downtime.

Gorman-Rupp’s new Ultra-V Eradicator delivers higher pressures than any other solids handling self-priming pump, helping reduce blockages in wastewater streams caused by materials such as rags, wet wipes, undigested hay, and feathers.

The Eradicator is the latest extension to Gorman-Rupp’s Ultra-V Series pumps that are heavily used by sewage treatment plants and meat processing plants.

The ‘Eradicator Solids Management System’ now comes as an option with its rugged and robust design features minimising the downtime associated with blockages, and improving efficiency in wastewater treatment.

The Ultra-V Eradicator features an aggressive self-cleaning wear plate incorporating a number of notches and grooves as well as a patented lacerating tooth that helps break up stringy materials and scrape them off the impeller vanes, passing them through the pump discharge without impacting performance or interrupting service.

A special cover-plate in the pump makes it safer and easier for operators to access pump internals, without disconnecting any of the inlet or outlet piping. The pump is available in standard cast iron or with hardened iron internals to cope with abrasive applications. Pumps are capable of flows to 100 litres per second and pressures to 90 metres.

The Ultra-V Series and VS Series solids-handling, self-priming centrifugal trash pumps offer up to three times the pressure and up to 60% more flow.

Key features also include choice of various pump station configurations or standalone models in 3”, 4” and 6” sizes; superior solids-handling and increased pressure capabilities of the Ultra V-Series making it ideal for a variety of industrial and sewage applications; self-cleaning features; reduced footprint; and externally removable suction check valve.

Existing Ultra-V Series installations where stubborn, clog-prone materials are affecting uptime and maintenance costs can retrofit the Eradicator Solids Management System, which can easily be installed on any Ultra-V Series pump in the field.

Gorman-Rupp’s upgrade kits include everything you need to put the best self-cleaning pump technology in the industry to work for you. The Eradicator system offers easier access to the impeller, increased uptime, improved operational efficiency, and reduced maintenance and lifecycle costs.

The Ultra-V Eradicator will soon be available from Hydro Innovations .