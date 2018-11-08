Search
Home > Gorman-Rupp’s ‘eradicator’ for unloading wastewater tankers
Gorman-Rupp’s ‘eradicator’ for unloading wastewater tankers

By Hydro Innovations 08 November 2018
Supplier News
article image Gorman-Rupp’s ‘eradicator solids management system’
A New South Wales Council recently acquired a Gorman-Rupp T3C60SC-B pump for unloading wastewater tankers. These tankers collect wastewater from septic tanks, which can contain stringy materials such as rags and wet wipes.

Seeking a pump that could deal with the demands of this specific application, the Council chose Gorman-Rupp’s ‘eradicator solids management system’ as it met their needs.

An enhanced and upgraded version of Gorman-Rupp’s dependable Super T Series sewage and industrial wastewater pumps range, the new Gorman-Rupp T3C60SC-B is equipped with the eradicator’s patented features to deal with these tricky materials in wastewater.

Key design features include an aggressive self-cleaning wear plate incorporating integral laser-cut notches and grooves combined with a revolutionary lacerating ‘tooth’ to constantly and effectively clear the eye of the impeller; lightweight inspection cover for faster and easier access to the impeller without affecting internal clearances; and an obstruction-free flow path.

Gorman-Rupp’s Super T Series range extends from the T3 (80mm suction and discharge) to the T10 (250mm suction and discharge), which can all be upgraded with the ‘eradicator’ system. The ‘eradicator’ system is available as an upgrade kit for all Super T Series pumps in the field. Wastewater flows from 5L/s through to 200L/s can be handled by these pumps.

The pump is expected to deliver years of wastewater pumping capability for the Council.

