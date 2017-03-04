Gorman-Rupp pumps fitted with Eradicator resolve choking problem at shopping centre

Gorman-Rupp centrifugal pumps from Hydro Innovations fitted with the Eradicator system helped a major shopping centre on the Gold Coast resolve serious solids management issues.

The submersible sewage pumps installed in the carpark of the shopping centre were being overwhelmed by solids waste consisting of sanitary napkins, clothing bits and paper towels that made their way into the sewer wet well, leading to pump failure.

When contacted by the contractor to resolve the problem, Hydro Innovations recommended Gorman-Rupp's new Eradicator system fitted into their Super T Series self priming centrifugal pumps.

Gorman-Rupp’s surface mounted T3C60SC-B pumps were selected for the application. Capable of handling a 63mm spherical solid, the pumps are fitted with a new style of cover plate as well as wear plate, which are all part of the Eradicator solids management system. This system is designed to handle high loads of stringy materials that get into wastewater systems.

Gorman-Rupp's Super T Series pumps are capable of operating on suction lifts up to 7.6 metres. The surface mount design allows operators to gain quick access to the pumps for all maintenance tasks without opening wet well lids and exposing operators to falls or confined spaces.

Since the installation, the contractor has been pleased with the performance of the Gorman-Rupp centrifugal pumps, especially with their ability to cope with the heavy loads of foreign materials.

Please visit HydroInnovations for more information about Gorman-Rupp's Super T Series pumps with Eradicator.