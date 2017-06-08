Gorman-Rupp pump resolves choking issues at JBS beef processing plant

A Gorman-Rupp VS3A60-B self-priming wastewater pump from Hydro Innovations was installed at a massive beef processing operation in Ipswich, overcoming the priming and reliability issues of the existing pump.

The largest beef processing plant in the southern hemisphere, the JBS Australian Dinmore facility uses numerous and varied pumps for their operation. Some time ago, their end suction centrifugal pump installed in a cattle yard run-off application had begun giving reliability problems. The large suspended solids in the fluid being pumped led to choking issues with the pump. Since it relied on a foot valve to keep the suction line primed, any solid caught in the foot valve would cause the pump to lose prime.

The application was quite complicated since the pump was delivering 20 litres per second (l/s) at a pressure of 800kPa and was on a suction lift in excess of 5 metres.

Following a site inspection and a hydraulic analysis of the system, Hydro Innovations recommended their Gorman-Rupp VS3A60-B, the only two stage self priming solids handling centrifugal pump on the market. Featuring a cast iron construction, the pump has a large inspection cover to allow access to pump internals for inspection and/or service.

Key advantages of Gorman-Rupp VS3A60-B self priming wastewater pumps include ability to handle spherical solids up to 63mm in diameter, resolving potential choking issues; internal clearance adjustments accomplished in minutes, allowing operators to keep the pump at peak operating efficiency for the life of the asset; and excellent priming and re-priming capabilities ensuring the pump won’t lose its prime even if solids get caught in the system.

The VS3A60-B is part of a family of Gorman-Rupp high performance, high head self priming wastewater pumps that can deliver flows from 10 l/s through to 120 l/s, and heads to 95 metres. All the pumps in the range have replaceable self-cleaning wear plates to efficiently handle stringy materials such as rags and gloves, and they can operate on suction lifts up to 7.6 metres. Being self priming pumps, they are safer to maintain than submersible pumps because operators do not have to work over water or with cranes or heavy swinging weights.

Since its installation six years ago, the Gorman-Rupp pump has been operating at the Ipswich beef processing plant with minimal operator intervention.