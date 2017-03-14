Gorman-Rupp pump providing mobile standby pumping capability to NSW council

A Gorman-Rupp sewage pump was recently bought by a New South Wales council to provide mobile standby pumping capability for their many pump stations.

The Gorman-Rupp 4” PAH4A60C-B auto-prime pump on a trailer was supplied with a Yanmar diesel engine and installed into an acoustically rated enclosure. Access doors on the enclosure allow personnel to service the unit, while a battery trickle charger enables the battery to be charged when the unit is in close proximity to mains power.

The council selected the sewage pump for its versatile performance envelope that allows it to support numerous sewage pump stations. Key advantages of the Gorman-Rupp pumps include ability to deliver flows from 30 L/s through to 120 L/s, and heads to 85 metres; ability to pass a 76mm spherical solid; and use of a compressor/venturi priming system.

Gorman-Rupp PAH series pumps can operate on suction lifts to 7.6 metres, while other models in the range can deliver flows to 900 L/s and heads to 160 metres.

Unlike most auto-prime pumps, this unit allows internal clearances to be adjusted externally, eliminating the need to replace wear rings in the event of wear.