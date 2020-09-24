Gorman-Rupp becomes the standard for OneHarvest plant

No blockages have happened since the installation of the self-priming Gorman Rupp T Series pump and motor at the surface.

OneHarvest, a regional vegetable processing plant, contacted Hydro Innovations for a solution for their problematic wastewater pump.

OneHarvest was having trouble with a sump and submersible pump arrangement on their wastewater set-up. The pump was a constant and costly drain on maintenance hours and disrupted production by regularly getting blocked with the vegetable matter in the wastewater. The time and costs involved in removing the chokes and replacing the submersible equipment was an issue that needed to be resolved.

OneHarvest’s maintenance supervisor Matt Leach contacted Hydro Innovations’ regional manager for Victoria, Graeme Spence to discuss potential solutions. With over 80 years of pump experience and knowledge, the Hydro team was able to work with Leach to devise an innovative system.

The solution involved reusing most of OneHarvest’s existing civil works including wet wells and inlet valves while replacing the problematic submersible pump with a rugged and reliable aboveground self-priming pump; this would not only reduce the frequency of chokes but also simplify monitoring and maintenance.

A Gorman Rupp T series self-priming pump, motor and base were selected to replace the existing unreliable submersible pump. The current 2” discharge line could easily be retained with the selection of the new 2” T series pump. Being so easy to check and adjust clearances, the Gorman Rupp pumps operate better, and for longer than submersible pumps, resulting in fewer chokes and blockages.

No blockages have happened since the installation of the self-priming Gorman Rupp T Series pump and motor at the surface. Thanks to the pump’s excellent performance, the OneHarvest plant is initiating a policy to replace their other submersible pumps with Gorman Rupp self-priming pumps.

Feedback from the OneHarvest plant: “We couldn’t be happier with this pump and it’s become the standard that we will use going forward. One of the best things we have done.”