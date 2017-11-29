Search
Darwin wastewater treatment plant upgraded with DAF pump

By Hydro Innovations 29 November 2017
Supplier News
article image EDUR DAF pump system
02 98981800

image
A wastewater treatment plant in Darwin was fitted with an EDUR DAF pump unit during a recent upgrade to reduce maintenance and provide for a simpler solution. The EDUR pump replaced the conventional system at the plant.

Conventional systems require compressors, complicated controls and an air saturation pressure vessel. The compressor at the Darwin plant demanded ongoing maintenance while the pressure vessel needed yearly certification and a level of maintenance.

The EDUR pump system has no compressor, thereby reducing energy consumption. The compact form was an added advantage while the less complicated design simplified operation.

EDUR pumps can be used to treat DAF inflows as low as 2L/s, and up to 140L/s with a single unit. Multiple EDUR pumps can be used in parallel – some US-based treatment plants have used up to 12 units.

EDUR DAF pumps are available in a wide range of materials of construction to suit pH variances.

For more information, please contact Hydro Innovations on 02 9898 1800 or email at sales@hydroinnovations.com.au.

Related Products

Maintenance Wastewater Treatment Plant Energy Consumption