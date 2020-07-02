Coliban Water selects Gorman Rupp pumps for reclamation plant

I would like to enquire about Hydro Innovations

With their aboveground installation, Gorman Rupp pumps eliminate the need for additional civil works

Coliban Water chose Gorman Rupp self-priming pumps for their new recycled water C-B polishing plant.

The project engineer sought robust self priming pumps that could handle a wide range of water conditions to supply the new plant. The tough Gorman Rupp pumps met all the requirements for the project.

With their aboveground installation, Gorman Rupp pumps eliminate the need for additional civil works, saving costs for the new plant. These pumps were selected based on Coliban’s success with Gorman Rupp at another sewer pump station where the operators were satisfied with the improved operational performance.

According to the client, Hydro Innovations provided excellent service and backup, stocking all spares in their warehouse and visiting the site to train their operators on the use and maintenance of the new pumps.