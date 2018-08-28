Search
Home > Abattoir chooses Gorman-Rupp pumps for rugged reliability
Abattoir chooses Gorman-Rupp pumps for rugged reliability

By Hydro Innovations 28 August 2018
Supplier News
article image Gorman-Rupp self priming pump
Nine Gorman-Rupp pumps were recently supplied to an Australian abattoir for use in wastewater pumping and pond water transfer applications.

With all the applications requiring self priming pumps, the abattoir chose the most rugged and reliable brand in this segment on the market. Since the general transfer pumps needed to handle a certain level of grit, these pumps were supplied with Gorman-Rupp ‘Hard Iron’ internals to extend their service life. Gorman-Rupp ‘Super T Series’ sewage pumps were supplied for the abattoir’s wastewater applications.

Gorman-Rupp’s Super T and Ultra V Series self priming pumps are used extensively by water authorities, councils and heavy industry for their ruggedness, reliability and self priming capabilities. The self priming design allows these pumps to be located above the water, simplifying service and maintenance.

Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps are available in Australia from Hydro Innovations .

