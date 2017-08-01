Reducing the Life Cycle Costs by filtration, cooling and condition monitoring

Once the direct connection between the fluid condition and the profitability and efficiency of hydraulic and lubrication systems is recognised, the action required becomes obvious. Cooling, continuous online conditioning and a well-engineered filtration concept guarantee the efficiency and operating reliability of the whole system.

HYDAC experts will provide you with modern solutions which are specific to your system in the areas of filtration, cooling and condition monitoring. Only by taking a holistic approach, it is possible to improve the condition of the fluid used and to reduce the Life Cycle Costs.

For the numerous offline filters in the product range, there are different types of an element for removing particles and water, as surface or depth filters.

Using these elements in your filter system ensure excellent filtration ratings, a long service life (a result of high contamination retention capacity) and a reduction in the Life Cycle Costs.

There are 3 categories of elements for filter systems:

The filter elements of the FlexMicron E product line are depth filter elements produced using melt blown technology. They are used particularly in applications where an average level of fluid cleanliness and material purity is required and they provide a cost-effective solution. FlexMicron S (Standard) The filter elements of the FlexMicron S product line are SpunSpray depth filter elements produced using melt-blown technology. They are used particularly in applications where a high level of fluid cleanliness and material purity is required.