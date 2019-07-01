Lifelong learning from Hydac

According to the National Academy of Engineering (USA), engineers worldwide are facing a whirlwind of change. Technology is advancing at such a rapid pace that engineers must update half of everything they know every couple of years. Additionally, demands from customers are also putting pressure on companies to adapt and evolve. For example, the fluid power industry is challenged to improve reliability, reduce the size and weight of components and system, and reduce the environmental impact of their work, amongst others. In order to stay competitive fluid power companies must be open to the concept of lifelong learning for their staff and support them through continuous improvement.

HYDAC Australia & New Zealand offers a number of courses that have rich content and continual improvement focus. Additionally HYDAC has local content that is relevant to our industries and local needs. HYDAC Training Centre offers practical nationally recognised courses on a variety of topics. From understanding the basics of hydraulics, to thermal optimisation, filtration, electronics and predictive maintenance / industry4.0, HYDAC’s courses are designed to keep engineers on top of their game. Students learn not only in the classroom, but they have the privilege to get their hands-on the products and practice using our latest and unique state-of-the-art technology, such as the hydraulic / electro-hydraulic training rig, cooling systems rig, control technology products, etc.... Students will definitely learn by doing.

HYDAC ensures that its employees, service partners and the end-users have both the knowledge and the confidence they need to meet the increasing demands of their vocational endeavours. The goal is not simply to provide industry with a few broad-stroked hydraulic courses, but to separate and

arrange the training into manageable learning blocks, which are centred on the very different sub components found in modern systems.

As an example, ‘Maintain Hydraulics 2’ is among the courses provided. This is a three-day course that centres on the knowledge and skills necessary for understanding, troubleshooting and maintaining modern oil hydraulic systems. The majority of this course is based on practical exercises. This gives the individual a good understanding of the components themselves, and of their functions within a system. Throughout the exercises, students test components and evaluate the need for repair and then discuss repair possibilities, methods and actions. It is also highlighted the safe working methods, referring to industrial catalogues and standards.

Another course HYDAC is also proud to offer is the ‘Predictive Maintenance, Motion, Control & Automation’ which is in accordance with industry 4.0; this is a 2-day comprehensive training that makes an otherwise complex topic easier to understand.

At the completion of the course, a certificate of acknowledgement will be issued to the participants, stating the course name and all other relevant details. All the courses are supported by over 1100 pages of training material, which are available in fully bound books.

HYDAC can also provide customised training solutions to organisations tailoring the courses based on company’s particular needs, as an example of that, recently HYDAC has built a hydraulic course to AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions. AGCO is an organisation that recognises the importance of continuous learning and they want to ensure that their employees and dealers have the knowledge to keep them ahead of the competition. The course has been structured around AGCO tractor circuits, Massey Ferguson and Fendt. The training has been a success and several employees and dealers are still attending the courses.

HYDAC Training Centre receives enrolments from students from all over the world, including China and Chile. This training is an opportunity not to be missed, the company has put together the best in terms of how-how and technology in supporting to its industry and community and they are honoured to be trusted by several world class OEM’s across the country, such as: Clark, Terex, Liebherr, Sandvik, JLG and others. HYDAC’s training is not about its products, it’s about students competence, the understanding and confidence they will gain to apply their knowledge in a variety of contexts.

Courses are been held in 5 training centres across Australia and New Zealand, (Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Newcastle and Auckland).

For course information, dates, location and more, visit our website: www.hydac.com.au.