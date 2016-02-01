Search
​Hydraulic Filters from Hydac

by Hydac
Hydraulic Filters
Hydraulic Filters
image

The HYDAC Filter Division manufactures products tailored to market requirements and to the highest quality standards, backed by modern machinery and a large production capacity. HYDAC Filtration Technology is based on intensive basic research, the solving of technical problems, specific customer requirements, and international standardisation. Whether you’re looking for high-quality filter housing, or you simply need qualified information from one of Australia’s premier hydraulic filters suppliers, discuss your needs with a HYDAC representative today.

Click here to see our database for Replacement of Filter Elements.

Development, design, production, quality, service and distribution are equally important to HYDAC and our hydraulic filters suppliers (partners). The concentration of all these functions in our independent filter division guarantees continuous processing, optimum cost/performance ratio, and a consistent quality standard.

Development at HYDAC means designing application orientated filtration systems based on test results from our research and test laboratories and results gained from tests and investigations on site, taking into account the requirements of the user and the manufacturer. A highly qualified development team, using computer-aided analysis, measuring and testing equipment and test rigs, ensures rapid conversion of test results.

Reliable Performance

As hydraulic filters suppliers, we guarantee reliable performance and increased service life of components, systems and machinery, from the filters to filter housing products.

Due to their design and application orientated properties, HYDAC filters provide optimum performance characteristics, such as:

High beta stability across a wide differential pressure range

High-pressure stability

High contamination retention capacity

Long service life

Low pressure drops

Wide selection of filtration ratings

Extensive model range

Optimum filter materials for specific applications

Wide range of applications

In delivering on these properties, HYDAC hydraulic filters are able to increase the protection of components and reduce the downtime of machinery and systems.

Important:

Causes of breakdown in hydraulic and lubrication systems:

The condition of the operating fluid plays a key role in this objective, since approximately 70% of all breakdowns of hydraulic and lubrication systems can be attributed to the condition of the oil – with proven detrimental effects on the efficiency and profitability of systems and equipment. Filter housing can enhance the protection of your operating fluid, thus improving the quality of your system as a whole.

Why is filtration so important?

Selecting the optimum filtration solution contributes significantly to preventing damage caused by contamination, to increasing the availability of the system and therefore to increasing productivity considerably.

Hydac information and contact details

Related Hydac News

Supplier news
Hydac International releases new bladder integrity system
01/02/16 - Hydac announces the introduction of a new product designed to detect problems in the bladder of a hydraulic accumulator.
Supplier news
Bringing clarity to diesel filters
02/07/15 - HYDAC has released a new pre-filtration system, the Diesel PreCare, designed to ensure the smooth operation of diesel engines.
Supplier news
Hydac develops new innovative filter element
05/12/14 - The new Hydac Optimicron features an innovative filter element technology for sustainable filtration.
Supplier news
Case study: How to ensure clean and processed water using industrial filtration solutions
02/09/14 - The Hydac Special Edition of Chemie Technik focusses on the importance of pre-filtration in the entire water treatment process.
Supplier news
Hydac launches new five dimensional hydraulic accumulator simulation program
24/06/14 - Hydac has updated its Accumulator Simulation Program (ASP) calculation software with new features including a five dimensional structure.
View all Hydac news

