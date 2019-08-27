HYDAC named ABA100 Winner for Training Excellence

The ABA100 honour also recognises HYDAC's achievements in the development of their National Training Program.

HYDAC has been recognised as an ABA100 Winner for training excellence in The Australian Business Awards 2019.

The Australian Business Awards is a prestigious national awards program that recognises and honours high-performing organisations implementing world-class business initiatives and developing innovative products and services. The national winners go on to compete at The World Business Awards where they are provided with the unique opportunity to benchmark themselves against the top performers globally.

The Australian Business Award for Training Excellence recognises organisations that have achieved outstanding results through initiatives that demonstrate excellence in workplace training and development.

HYDAC’s National Sales & Marketing Manager Peter Agius says the award for training excellence affirms their commitment to continuous improvement and innovative business processes. The ABA100 honour also recognises the company’s achievements in the development of their National Training Program.

“The fluid power industry is challenged to improve safety and reliability, reduce the size and weight of components and system, and reduce the environmental impact of their work, amongst others. In order to stay competitive, fluid power companies must be open to the concept of lifelong learning for their staff and support them through continuous improvement. We aim to help these companies offer courses that are designed to keep engineers on the top of their game,” Agius said.

“Innovation is vital for every company, but it’s even more important for business growth and expansion. Innovation makes it easier to grow, regardless of the size of the business. You need new, unique ideas, and the ability to bring them to market before the competition,” Australian Business Awards Program Director Tara Johnston said.

“The Australian Business Awards exist to highlight new products, methods, and ideas within the Australian industry. The awards resonate with our mission of promoting the development of Australia’s innovation culture and technological capability.

“Each year the ABA100 Winners are recognised for their innovative initiatives, products and services, which are leading business and digital transformation within the Australian marketplace,” she added.

For more information on The Australian Business Awards and the 2019 ABA100 Winners, please visit www.australianbusinessawards.com.au. For further information on HYDAC’s Training Centre, please contact HYDAC on 1300 449 322 or email info@hydac.com.au.