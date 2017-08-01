HYDAC Lab® HLB 1400, online oil condition sensor

I would like to enquire about Hydac

Oil condition sensors facilitate online monitoring of the oil condition in stationary and mobile applications.

Monitoring the oil condition in stationary and mobile applications is essential for the good function of the hydraulic system.

Oil condition sensors, such as the HYDAC Lab® HLB 1400, facilitate the online condition monitoring of this oil.

The HYDAC Lab® HLB 1400 is a multifunctional sensor. It keeps the user informed of changes in fluid condition as they occur and it can also immediately react to unpermitted operating conditions.

Thanks to the information deducted from the sensor, we can make assertions about the condition of an oil, e.g. ageing or mix with other fluids. We base these assertions on measured values for:

The relative change in dielectric constant

The electric conductivity, the saturation level

The temperature

These measurements are available as sequential analogue signals and/or switching signals at the electrical output of the HYDAC Lab® (e.g. for activating warning devices or alarms).

