Hydac Australia’s 4-year apprenticeship program

During the four-year program, the apprentices will be guided step-by-step by Hydac’s experienced industrial electricians.

Hydac Australia has welcomed two electrician apprentices at their facility as part of a unique apprenticeship program delivered in collaboration with The Australian Industry Group Apprentice and Trainee Centre (Ai Group ATC). The two apprentices will spend the next four years learning and practicing their skills at Hydac.

Different from Hydac’s pro-graduate and internship programs, the apprenticeship will last for a relatively longer period of four years. The intensive selection process for this program saw several candidates participating in multiple rounds of interviews, with only the two most qualified accepted as apprentices.

Each week, the apprentices spend four days at Hydac doing hands-on practical work, and one day in the classroom learning theory.

During the four-year program, the apprentices will be guided step-by-step by Hydac’s experienced industrial electricians. The objective of the program is to provide apprentices with a hands-on learning method and more practical electrical-based skills at the workplace.

As one of the host organisations of Ai Group, Hydac has rich experience across all electrical areas. The apprenticeship program is part of the ACE (Automation & Control Engineering) department development plan that aims to provide apprentices with expert support and detailed guidance in order to make sure they could learn at the workplace, finalise their training successfully and obtain more vocational skills.

After completing the apprenticeship, a nationally recognised certification will be issued to the apprentices.

Significantly, apprentices will be able to gain valuable real-life working experience in the electrical industry field, and have a chance to become a full time member of the Hydac team as well.