Elma acquisition to strengthen Hydac’s drive technology offering

Hydac announces the acquisition of Elma B.V., a specialist in the field of electrical drive and control technology. Hydac had earlier acquired HYCOM B.V. and Hydrodynamics B.V. in 2013. The acquisition of Elma B.V. in Soesterberg was signed by Thomas Kwaks, CEO of HYDAC B.V. and the former owners of Elma B.V., Dick Varel and Teunis van Vulpen in June this year.

An established name in the market since the 1930s, Elma offers a wide range of technical products and services, customised solutions in the field of industrial automation, inspection and maintenance of rotating machines, and advice and delivery of specialist motion control components. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Elma’s sister company Elro SRL. The company is located on the Black Sea in the Romanian town of Constanta, the sister city of Rotterdam and the gateway to Eastern Europe. Elro specialises in the assembly of control panels.

When determining the long-term vision for Elma, the most important consideration was to guarantee the company’s continuity and the opportunities to grow as they have done in recent years. Finding a strategic partner that could match the existing vision was a condition for the intended growth. Elma found a fitting and valuable partner in HYDAC.

As a subsidiary of the German family-owned company HYDAC GmbH, HYDAC B.V. has been a leading specialist in complete hydraulic systems and components for the offshore, dredging, aviation, mobile, civil, oil and gas and industry markets in the Netherlands for over 25 years. The expansion with electric drives and controls makes HYDAC even stronger as a total supplier in drive technology from engineering, simulation and production to commissioning and worldwide service. The acquisition was an obvious choice for HYDAC to be able to take major steps into the future. HYDAC B.V. has more than 200 employees on their rolls.

Elma and HYDAC serve the same customers to a large extent; where HYDAC had to outsource electrical engineering before, they can now implement and offer this under their own management. The workforce for HYDAC will now be expanded to around 300 people. Former Elma owners Van Vulpen and Varel will remain as directors of the new HYDAC location. The business will continue to be conducted under the current names of Elma and Elro, but is now enriched with the HYDAC image, vision and unique customer focus.

The expansion will allow HYDAC to play an even more important role in the field of total drive technology.