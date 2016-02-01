Search
Electrical Control Panel from Hydac

Hydac
Electrical Control Panel
Electrical Control Panel
HYDAC is your competent and complete partner for all your fluid technology requirements, including hydraulic systems, electrical control panels, electronics and condition monitoring.

HYDAC offers 4 models of direct on-line motor starter:

– Motor Starter – Compact – ESPC: for starting electric pump motor on hydraulic power packs.

– Assembled Motor Starter Panel – Basic – ESPB: for starting electric pump motor on hydraulic power packs. The ESA has the option of controlling up to two solenoids, locally and remotely.

– Assembled Motor Starter Panel – Extended – ESPE: for starting the electric pump and cooler motors on hydraulic power packs. The ESB has the option of controlling up to four solenoids, locally and remotely.

– Assembled Motor Starter Panel – Plus – ESPP: for starting the electric pump and cooler motors on hydraulic power packs. The ESC has the option of controlling up to four solenoids, locally and remotely; it has also a PLC with text display mounted on of the door of the unit.

Furthermore, all our panels are tested prior to dispatch and follow the AS 3000 standard.

For more information, contact HYDAC and trust us for your next electrical project.

