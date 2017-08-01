Diesel fuel filtration with HYDAC LVU-CD-10 and HYDAC LVU-CD-40

I would like to enquire about Hydac

Emissions directives are raising the standards for diesel fuels and Australia is aggressively driving down Carbon emissions and has set a target for these reductions:

Australia will reduce emissions from 612 million tonnes of CO2 to 441 million tonnes of CO2 on 2005 levels by 2030.

This target represents a 50-52% reduction in emissions per capital and

A 64-65% reduction in the emissions intensity of the economy between 2005 and 2030

As a consequence, suppliers must guarantee that there is less contamination and lower water content in their fuels.

It has become essential to monitor particle contamination and water content to comply with the new high-quality requirements. Diesel fuel filters need filtration, dewatering and fuel condition monitoring in every stage of the transport chain.

HYDAC has developed a product range which includes housings, fluid conditioning units and sensors necessary to achieve this reduction of carbon emissions.

The HYDAC LVU-CD-10 and HYDAC LVU-CD-40 are both offline filtration units who can remove solid particle contamination and free water from diesel fuel.

The use of these units minimise contamination to a system and prevent expensive system downtime. It also helps to avoid the necessity of early and expensive disposal of diesel fuel.

Advantages:

Greater system availability

Reduced risk of diesel pests thanks to separation of free water from diesel fuel

Care and dewatering also possible when the combustion engine is turned off

Can be used flexibly thanks to adjustable transfer pumping function (continuous or time-programmed)

Optional automatic drainage of water from the coalescing housing for increased convenience and greater process reliability

