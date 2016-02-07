Search
Home > Fluid Handling > Filters > Hydac > ​Accumulators from Hydac

​Accumulators from Hydac

by Hydac
ACCUMULATORS
1300 449322

BLADDER ACCUMULATORS, PISTON ACCUMULATORS AND DIAPHRAGM ACCUMULATORS

Accumulators for Offshore Hydraulic applications with special coatings or stainless steel up to 690bar.

HYDAC has also acquired QHP Hydraulics in the UK.

HYDAC Accumulator Technology can reflect on over 45 years’ experience in research & development, design and production of Hydac accumulators. Bladder, piston, diaphragm and metal bellows accumulators from HYDAC together form an unbeatable range and as components or units, support hydraulic systems in almost all sectors.

The main applications of our accumulators are:

Energy storage

Emergency and safety functions

Damping of vibrations, fluctuations, pulsations (pulsation damper), shocks (shock absorber) and noise (silencer)

Suction flow stabilisation

Media separation

Volume and leakage oil adjustment

Weight equalization

Energy recovery

Using accumulators improves the performance of the whole system and specifically this has the following benefits:

Improvement in the functions, Increase in service life, Reduction in operating and maintenance costs, Reduction in pulsations and noise.

Basic criteria, such as:

Design pressure

Design temperature

Fluid displacement volume

Discharge/ Charging velocity

Fluid

Acceptance specifications

Mounting options are important parameters required for sizing the correct accumulator.

In addition, the knowledge developed by our accumulator specialists will help to select the right type of accumulator. The comprehensive range of HYDAC accessories simplifies installation and maintenance according to the specification.

Hydac information and contact details

Contact Hydac

(Head office)
address map
109-111 Dohertys Rd
Altona North
VIC 3025
Tel: 1300 449322

