U-Tube & Linear Radiant Tube Heaters | Blackheat®

Roberts Gordon has been and remains the industry leader in high-efficiency radiant heat solutions with the complete range of top quality gas radiant heater products available. They pioneered the first vacuum-assisted low intensity, natural gas-fired infrared heating system over forty years ago.

Roberts Gordon Blackheat low intensity unitary radiant tube heaters help provide comfort while facilitating reduced energy consumption. The sun does not heat the earth’s atmosphere directly; rather its radiant rays heat the earth, people, and objects. Roberts Gordon Blackheat radiant heaters work in a similar way to heat a building and its occupants. With RG Blackheat radiant heaters, floors and objects become massive secondary heat exchangers. These objects act as reservoirs, storing heat, then releasing it into space by re-radiation and convection to raise space temperature at occupant level.

Available in 2 versions

1) BLACKHEAT ® U-Tube and Linear Low Intensity Radiant Heaters are designed for fuel efficiency, quick heat recovery, low heating and electricity costs, minimal dust movement, uniform zone controlled heating, flexibility of design, environment friendliness and reliability while maintaining aesthetic standards.

2) BLACKHEAT ® Double Linear low intensity radiant heaters are designed to reduce building penetrations and installation cost as a result of multiple burners per pump.Longer life provided by durable components such as heat treated aluminised tube. Easy installation with quick fix coupling

Benefits

Focused intensity for spot heating applications

Wide range of burner inputs and tube lengths

Easy installation with quick-fix tube couplings

Longer life provided by durable components such as heat treated aluminised tube

Range of applications:

Restaurants and cafés

Livestock farms

Manufacturing facilities

Recreational facilities

School halls

Airport hangars

Packaging and cargo facilities

Retail showrooms and outlets

Atriums

Grandstands

Churches

Loading docks

Fire stations

Offices

Showrooms

Vehicle service facilities

Vehicle wash stations

For more information or a quote please call or email for a direct reply.