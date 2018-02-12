Reduce ENERGY COST with Blackheat 2-stage radiant heaters

Do you want your energy cost to be as small as peanuts? We have got the right technology that would make it work.

It does not matter if you are a café owner, own a warehouse or have a huge facility like gymnasium or a symposium, this heater is just for you.

It can heat up huge places in a matter of seconds and best of all you can control the temperature. A feature that most radiant heaters in the market do not have.

The new Blackheat 2-stage low-intensity gas radiant tube heater is being launched by Hurll Nu-Way. This product is approved by Australian Gas Association (AGA approval no 8534G) and comes with a range from 15 kW to 50 kW which would be suitable for wide range of heating applications.

So, why radiant gas heating?

Radiant heating is the energy efficient way to heat large open indoor and outdoor areas such as cafes, factories, warehouses, aircraft hangers, school multi-purpose halls and other commercial and industrial buildings.

And why 2-stage?

When you have only one setting on your heater, just on and off, in a small space you likely to overheat, and there is a need for lower the heat input so that you can keep it in a low setting. It will give you the suitable comfort as per the requirement of the user and also let you save significant cost of running it.

Blackheat radiant gas tube heaters are designed for fuel efficiency, quick heat recovery, low heating and electricity costs, minimal dust movement, uniform zone controlled heating, the flexibility of design, environment friendliness and reliability while maintaining aesthetic standards. With Australia’s unpredictable weather, control over heat intensity is very useful.

On stage 1, heat intensity can be lowered by about 50% of standard rating to suit mid-season or autumn days that aren’t too cold. This cost saving feature is unique to the model that most radiant heaters do not have.

On stage 2, heat intensity is increased eliminating the need for more heaters on very cold days.

The 2-stage low-intensity radiant tube heaters are efficient and reliable making them ideal for a range of applications such as restaurants and cafes, livestock farms, manufacturing facilities, recreational facilities, school halls, airports and fire stations.