Modular Air Knife Drying System | Secomak

Modular air knife drying systems from Secomak are designed to fit over a clients own conveyor and guide system.

Modular Air Knife Drying Systems are used by food and beverage manufacturers to solve diverse drying problems, such as drying for date coding, label application, final packing, shrink sleeves, vision inspection, and drying ring pulls & seals. Metalic, glass and plastic containers (cans, tins, glass and plastic bottles and jars) can all be dried with these systems.

The Modular Air Knife Drying System comes in 2 versions

  1. Powerstrip
  2. Powerdry

Modular air knife drying systems are a complete drying solutions. With the selection of high-velocity, special acoustic enclosures reducing noise, and space saving features, they offer high performance, energy savings (compared to compressed air systems), ease of use and reliability.

Learn more about Powerstrip and Powerdry models

Click here to know more about air knives

