Linear Air Knives | Secomak
by Hurll Nu-Way
Secomak Linear Air Knives provide a continuous sheet of high velocity air to strip moisture and debris.
Benefits of Secomak Linear Air Knives:
- The Secomak Air Knife is the most efficient method of removing or controlling unwanted or foreign substances on any surface.
- Versatile in applications, they are able to remove broken glass from the conveyor lines, or drying and cooling delicate glassine paper. They are powerful enough to dry the vehicle and sensitive enough to dry fine wire.
- Apart from industrial processing and manufacturing, air knives are also broadly used in bottling, canning and packaging industries for food and beverage production. Cleaning and drying fruit and vegetables is also done with their help.
- Secomak Air Knives are more cost effective than compressed air nozzles, saving up to 85% in running costs. They are easy to install and require minimum maintenance.
