Industrial Turbo Blower | TurboMAX

The TurboMAX Turbo Blower is manufactured in South Korea and distributed in Australia by Hurll Nu-Way, sets a new standard in aeration blowers.

It provides 20 - 40% of energy savings in the most energy intensive process at wastewater treatment plant. In addition to the energy savings, turbo blowers offer other advantages. They are extremely compact, lightweight and have minimal installation requirements.

This Turbo blower emits very low noise and virtually no vibration. This blower is durable, reliable, and requires minimum maintenance - apart from monthly checks and clean-ups of filters they require no attention and no dedicated personnel.



Features and Benefits of the TurboMAX Turbo Blower:

Proven performance with over 2,000 units operating globally.

Oil free lubrication – Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) with next generation, bump type, airfoil bearings

Fully integrated system – Air cooled up to 112.5kW and closed loop liquid cooled from 150kW to 600kW.

Extensive factory cycle testing for proven reliability

Rated for 55°C ambient air conditions

Package noise containment to 75 dBA (free field) with virtually no package vibration

Compact unit for easy installation and simple maintenance

No need for SCADA on smaller plants thanks to control system; communication with SCADA using MODBUS protocol

User friendly PLC control and HMI

Non-proprietary VFD as standard

With the energy savings to be made and major maintenance costs eliminated, life cycle costs of turbo blowers are lower compared to conventional blowers and ROI can be achieved in 2-3 years. Contact Hurll Nu-Way today to find out how you can save money at your treatment plant.

