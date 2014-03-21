Immersion Tube Heating Burner: Lanemark TX Series from Hurll Nu-Way

Immersion tube heating of tanks is a proven method of heating process liquids at the point of use with relatively high efficiency compared with centralised boilers or under tank systems. Burners which can fire into a small diameter immersion tube can extract even greater efficiencies.

Tank heating is used for beer manufacturing, for clean-in-place of dairy tanks, blanching vegetables, plucking chicken, scalding pigs, industrial washers, anodising and degreasing, paint pre-treatment and other applications.