Search

Immersion Tube Heating Burner: Lanemark TX Series from Hurll Nu-Way

by Hurll Nu-Way
Visit Website
logo
1300 556 380

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Immersion tube heating of tanks is a proven method of heating process liquids at the point of use with relatively high efficiency compared with centralised boilers or under tank systems. Burners which can fire into a small diameter immersion tube can extract even greater efficiencies.

Tank heating is used for beer manufacturing, for clean-in-place of dairy tanks, blanching vegetables, plucking chicken, scalding pigs, industrial washers, anodising and degreasing, paint pre-treatment and other applications. 

Hurll Nu-Way information and contact details

Related Hurll Nu-Way News

Supplier news
iBulk and Hurll Nu-Way launch new quarry sand drying solutions
21/03/14 - iBulk Solutions, together with their subcontractor Hurll Nu-Way is providing energy efficient solutions for sand drying applications.
Supplier news
Hurll Nu-Way launches new online shop for pumps and compressors
08/11/13 - Hurll Nu-Way announces the launch of its online shop for pumps, heaters and compressors.
Supplier news
Infrared burners from Hurll Nu-Way for industrial drying, cooking and baking
08/05/13 - SBM high-efficiency infrared burners from Hurll Nu-Way incorporated into rotisseries, broilers, kebabs, gyros, BBQ grills and ovens deliver significant energy savings in diverse applications.
Supplier news
Energy efficient condensing boilers from Hurll Nu-Way
20/12/12 - Hurll Nu-Way supplies a range of Belgian manufactured condensing boilers designed to save energy by recovering the heat lost by water vapour in the flue gas.
Supplier news
Hurll Nu-Way offers wide selection of burners for process heating applications
22/11/12 - Burners for use in process heating applications must be selected based on the specific job requirements.
View all Hurll Nu-Way news

Contact Hurll Nu-Way

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
14 Aristoc Rd
Glen Waverley
VIC 3150
Tel: 1300 556 380
Fax: 03 9560 8992

Contact Hurll Nu-Way

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox