Gas, Oil and Fuel Burner | Multiplex MP

Nu-Way is a well-known name for industrial process burners.
The MULTIPLEX burner has been designed to achieve a high degree of stability over a wide turndown range of relatively low service inlet pressures. Gas and air flows may be controlled by a gas proportionator and air butterfly valves, or for maximum turndown, controlled by a mechanical or electronic ratio control system. For high excess air operation, the air valve would normally be left fully open and controlled by the gas valve only, thus providing a relatively constant volume of combustion products in the furnace throughout the operating range.
The burner rating covers a wide range of 60 kW to 11.7 MW (MP2 - MP400).
Features of the Multiplex MP Gas Burner:
- High, medium and low-velocity versions
- Low air and gas pressures
- Variety of combustion tunnels: Stainless steel, high temp Avesta stainless, silicon carbide and refractory
- MPO oil-fired, and MPDF duel fuel versions
- Exceptional flame stability
- Combustion tunnel options, heat-resistant metal, refractory, silicon carbide
- Wide turndown (up to 30:1 on Gas) •
- Inner assembly easily removed
- Range of extended projections available
Our application engineers can help you with your process heating solution.
