Gas, Oil and Fuel Burner | Multiplex MP

by Hurll Nu-Way
1300 556 380

Nu-Way is a well-known name for industrial process burners. 

The MULTIPLEX burner has been designed to achieve a high degree of stability over a wide turndown range of relatively low service inlet pressures. Gas and air flows may be controlled by a gas proportionator and air butterfly valves, or for maximum turndown, controlled by a mechanical or electronic ratio control system. For high excess air operation, the air valve would normally be left fully open and controlled by the gas valve only, thus providing a relatively constant volume of combustion products in the furnace throughout the operating range.

The burner rating covers a wide range of 60 kW to 11.7 MW (MP2 - MP400).

Features of the Multiplex MP Gas Burner:

  • High, medium and low-velocity versions
  • Low air and gas pressures
  • Variety of combustion tunnels: Stainless steel, high temp Avesta stainless, silicon carbide and refractory
  • MPO oil-fired, and MPDF duel fuel versions
  • Exceptional flame stability
  • Combustion tunnel options, heat-resistant metal, refractory, silicon carbide
  • Wide turndown (up to 30:1 on Gas) •
  • Inner assembly easily removed
  • Range of extended projections available

Our application engineers can help you with your process heating solution. 

Please call us today.

Learn more on the Multiplex MP Gas, Oil and Fuel Burner

Hurll Nu-Way information and contact details

14 Aristoc Rd
Glen Waverley
VIC 3150
Tel: 1300 556 380
Fax: 03 9560 8992

