Flow Meters | TM Series

by Hurll Nu-Way
¼”, ⅜”, ½” and ¾” TM Series Meters - These smaller oval gear meters are rated for ±0.5% linearity (±0.25% with electronic enhancement) as a group.

Features of TM Series Meters:

  • The two larger models perform significantly better than this, and will usually achieve +/-0.25% linearity without electronic enhancement.
  • TM Series flow sensors are available with electronic signal conditioner and/or register, but not with mechanical register.
  • Typical applications are additive injection, fuel consumption monitors and other low flow systems.

