Flow Meters | TM Series

¼”, ⅜”, ½” and ¾” TM Series Meters - These smaller oval gear meters are rated for ±0.5% linearity (±0.25% with electronic enhancement) as a group.

Features of TM Series Meters:

The two larger models perform significantly better than this, and will usually achieve +/-0.25% linearity without electronic enhancement.

TM Series flow sensors are available with electronic signal conditioner and/or register, but not with mechanical register.

Typical applications are additive injection, fuel consumption monitors and other low flow systems.

CONTACT THIS SUPPLIER TO FIND OUT MORE