Flow Meters | TM Series
by Hurll Nu-Way
¼”, ⅜”, ½” and ¾” TM Series Meters - These smaller oval gear meters are rated for ±0.5% linearity (±0.25% with electronic enhancement) as a group.
Features of TM Series Meters:
- The two larger models perform significantly better than this, and will usually achieve +/-0.25% linearity without electronic enhancement.
- TM Series flow sensors are available with electronic signal conditioner and/or register, but not with mechanical register.
- Typical applications are additive injection, fuel consumption monitors and other low flow systems.
