Café Style Portable Radiant Patio Heater | HeatGlo

The HeatGlo series are specially designed for cafés and restaurants and are perfect also for rental and catering businesses and for use on private verandahs and patios.

Radiant heating is the energy efficient way to heat large open indoor and outdoor areas such as factories, warehouses, aircraft hangers, school multi-purpose halls and other commercial and industrial buildings. In addition, you can increase your outdoor season and enhance the design of your venue with infrared heaters.

The new café style heater features stainless steel cover for the cylinder, making it a stylish solution for portable heating of outdoor areas.

Main Features of the HeatGlo Cafe Style Portable Patio Heater are:

Three times lower running costs in comparison with conventional patio heaters

Adjustable heat output for additional gas savings

More even heat distribution achieved by adjusting 2 heat angle positions and 3 mast height positions.

Wide spread of heat coverage at lower energy consumption

Space saving design and convenient casing height

Easy to move around, easy to replace cylinder

Heats the objects, not the air

HeatGlo model can be used in outdoor areas of cafes and restaurants. It's also ideal for catering functions including weddings and corporate gatherings; for personal use; heating people in pergolas, verandas, and in their backyards and patios.

The HeatGlo 12 and 16 feature a stainless steel trolley / 9kg cylinder housing unit and are supplied in kit form with trolley and hose assembly with adjustable gas pressure regulator. The two models incorporate the standard 4 tiles and 5 tiles SBM ceramic tile assemblies. All models are approved for outdoor applications when shielded from rain and wind speed in excess of 15 kph, including residential applications such as verandas and patios.

HeatGlo heater from Hurll Nu-Way helps enjoy comfort temperatures outdoors and be environmentally responsible.



