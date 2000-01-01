Hidden Camera Surveillance WiFi 1080P Australian Power Adapter Spy Camera

Covert spy cameras are not just smaller, have greater motion recording capacity, amazing 1080P HD Video & Audio quality but can be remotely viewed from anywhere via a WiFi or mobile phone network. Not only can the covert camera be viewed live in super high resolution, these pinhole cameras are smart enough to detect motion and email or text the authorized user the moment motion is detected. The camera records HD video and audio to a concealed micro internal SD card memory and users remotely access those recordings without the need to touch the camera.

The 1080P Australian Power Adapter Camera featured below is just one of many WiFi Spy Camera options available from Hidden Camera Surveillance. HCS has WiFi Spy Cameras in devices such as Desk Clocks, LED Light bulbs, Power adapters and much more.

Australian 240V typical charger power adapter with built in WiFi and motion activated 1080P HD video recorder with audio all in one and so easy to use. Plug this amazing new spy camera into a power point (international plugs also available) download the free App to your Iphone or Android and if WiFi is enabled in your home or office, that's all you need

Video Resolution: 5 Megapixel CMOS

Video size 1920 x 1080

Photo Resolution 4032 x 3024

Record Speed selectable including real time

Wide Dynamic Yes

Viewing angle approx 90 degrees

Motion detection distance approx 6m line of sight

Compression H.264

Video Format MOV

WiFi Free App to Remote Control and View

Micro Memory Card up to 64GB Class 10 or better

USB Interface USB1/2.0 and functional even whilst recording >500mA

O/S Windows 2000/Vista/XP/Mac

Media Player WMP or VLC etc

Recording memory: Selectable quality and speed. 1080P or 720P between 1.2 to 6GB per hour

Web browser IE7 and above,Chrome, Firefox & Safari

Supports Iphone and Android

Audio Microphone: Yes

Size: 48x48x18

