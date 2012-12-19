Similar looking network cameras bought before 2017 were supplied with 2G/GPRS/GSM modem however, Telstra shut down the 2G GPRS network in December 2016. That means that all pre 2017 GPRS network cameras became redundant. Graffiti Cam is NOT GPRS or 2G. This is the very latest addition in outdoor battery operated and /or solar powered camera solutions. 3G Graffiti Cam will function in areas that has a semi decent mobile phone signal. Signal strength can be boosted using an optional high gain antenna. The 3G Network is significantly faster and far more reliable.

3G HD 12 MP Security Graffiti Cam is brand new and packed full of new features and functions. This outdoor and weatherproof 12 Megapixel security camera is Motion Activated and can also record Time Lapse and Video. 3G Graffiti Cam is motion triggered and can record a rapid burst of up to 10 megapixel photos plus 1080P HD Video with audio all saved to internal SD card memory.

Selectable recording quality up to an amazing 12 Megapixel

Sends images or Videos to your mobile immediately (previous model only sends images)

Video quality: 1080P Full HD videos with sound

Photo burst: 1-10 pictures in rapid succession depending on recording quality set

Sound Recording: ON/OFF option

Black No Glow IR Invisible at night up to 10-15 metres

retrieval MMS / Email to your mobile phone or email account

Supports up to 32GB SDHC Card (Class 10 recommended)

Built-in 2" colour LCD to view photos and videos

FREE mobile phone App

Weatherproof

Timer – Yes (2 timer modes – start time and stop time)

Memory Loop over write – Yes (for continuous recording)

Batteries – 12 AA or 6 Volt Ext battery or solar

Dimensions – 15x12x9Cm

Operates ANYWHERE in Australia via 3G network. (most regions in Australia support 3G, if you are not sure please contact us)

