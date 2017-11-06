Chinese dairy invests in two SACMI blow forming systems

A leading Chinese dairy company has purchased two CBF (Compression Blow Forming) systems to produce aseptic PE bottles for their pasteurised product.

Dairy containers are typically manufactured using extrusion blow moulding (EBM) equipment. However, the Chinese company, counted among the top 10 global dairy companies by size, chose SACMI CBF systems to produce the containers for their product.

Compression blow forming systems deliver multiple advantages including reduced cycle time of 7 seconds; container weight of 15.5gm compared to 19gm for traditional EBM; zero scrap, eliminating the potential for contamination; and lower energy costs.

The Chinese dairy company chose the SACMI systems not only for the anticipated boost in productivity and lower container weight, but also for process repeatability and improvement in container quality, particularly in the neck finish sealing area. CBM manufacturing also eliminates the internal sealing beads (weld lines), ensuring greater resistance to elevated temperatures and pressures typical of the pasteurisation process.

The SACMI Group is represented in Oceania by HBM Packaging & Plastics Technologies .

