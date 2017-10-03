Alucaps installs 32nd CCM from Sacmi

Alucaps Group, a leading supplier of high quality plastic and metal closures in South America, has invested in their 32nd CCM (Continuous Compression Moulding) machine, further strengthening their longstanding relationship with machine manufacturer Sacmi.

This machine from Sacmi’s CCM series will be installed at one of Alucaps’ manufacturing facilities located in Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador or Guatemala, and will address the needs of the beverage, food and pharma industries.

Sacmi’s compression technology allows two different caps to be produced using the same die; this is just one of the reasons why the Alucaps Group decided to purchase an all-new Sacmi CCM64MB compression moulding closure system.

Key features of Sacmi’s CCM series machines include ability to handle up to 1,600 caps a minute with just 64 cavities; one of the lowest cycle times in the industry at 2.4 seconds; caps of variable diameter manufactured up to a maximum of 52mm; and Sacmi compression technology allowing the machine to manufacture caps of different designs from the same die.

Additionally, Alucaps trusts Sacmi for the superiority of their compression technology compared to alternative injection solutions as well as Sacmi's ability to develop the lightest, highest performing plastic caps on the market.

The Sacmi Group is represented in Oceania by HBM Packaging & Plastics Technologies .