Techniflo Magnetic Drive Centrifugal Pumps from Global Pumps

Global Pump's Techniflo range of centrifugal pumps conform to the dimensions of ANSI B73.1, and are able to handle abrasives and slurries thanks to their unique thrust balanced design.

Unlike other chemical pumps, acid pumps, process pumps and MAG drive pumps, the tough design of the centrifugal pump allows it to be confidently used in the pumping of highly corrosive, hazardous and toxic liquids, such as acids and explosives.

Individually factory tested Centrifugal Pumps are designed to the highest standards so they can be used for extended periods in extreme conditions

All pumps go through a tough screening process, as these magnetic centrifugal pumps are individually factory tested to verify their operational performance

Magnetic drive meaning no mechanical seal

The fluid is completely contained- no more leaks

Flows up to 340 m3/hr, heads up to 152m

Pressures up to 20.6 bar

Conforms to ASME/ANSI B73.1M

Patented world-first thrust balanced design

Applications for the Magnetic Drive Pumps include the following

Suitable for temperatures from -29º to 121ºC

Highly corrosive reagents

Hyper saline solutions

Up to 30% slurries

Waste or contaminated chemicals

Techniflo magnetic drive centrifugal pumps are available as self priming versions with a choice of flanged, threaded or hose connections. Standard IEC motor options and rare earth magnets.