Search

Techniflo Magnetic Drive Centrifugal Pumps from Global Pumps

by Global Pumps
Visit Website
Centrifugal Pumps have teflon lined and moulded plastic wet ends
Centrifugal Pumps have teflon lined and moulded plastic wet ends
  • Centrifugal Pumps have teflon lined and moulded plastic wet ends
  • Magnetic Drive Centrifugal Pumps
  • Non Metallic Sealless Pumps
  • Chemical Pumps with increased efficiency for optimal performance
logo
1300 145 622

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Global Pump's Techniflo range of centrifugal pumps conform to the dimensions of ANSI B73.1, and are able to handle abrasives and slurries thanks to their unique thrust balanced design.

Unlike other chemical pumps, acid pumps, process pumps and MAG drive pumps, the tough design of the centrifugal pump allows it to be confidently used in the pumping of highly corrosive, hazardous and toxic liquids, such as acids and explosives.

Individually factory tested Centrifugal Pumps are designed to the highest standards so they can be used for extended periods in extreme conditions

  • All pumps go through a tough screening process, as these magnetic centrifugal pumps are individually factory tested to verify their operational performance
  • Magnetic drive meaning no mechanical seal
  • The fluid is completely contained- no more leaks
  • Flows up to 340 m3/hr, heads up to 152m
  • Pressures up to 20.6 bar
  • Conforms to ASME/ANSI B73.1M
  • Patented world-first thrust balanced design

Applications for the Magnetic Drive Pumps include the following

  • Suitable for temperatures from -29º to 121ºC
  • Highly corrosive reagents
  • Hyper saline solutions
  • Up to 30% slurries
  • Waste or contaminated chemicals

Techniflo magnetic drive centrifugal pumps are available as self priming versions with a choice of flanged, threaded or hose connections. Standard IEC motor options and rare earth magnets.

Global Pumps information and contact details

Contact Global Pumps

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
12 Selgar Avenue
Clovelly Park
SA 5042
Tel: 1300 145 622
Fax: 08 8275 8099

Contact Global Pumps

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox