Search

Techniflo Drum pumps for transferring flammable or corrosive liquids

by Global Pumps
Visit Website
Techniflo Drum Pumps are compact and robust.jpg
Techniflo Drum Pumps are compact and robust.jpg
  • Techniflo Drum Pumps are compact and robust.jpg
  • Techniflo Drum Pumps safely transfer harsh or hazardous liquids.jpg
  • Drum Pumps are lightweight and have a modular design .jpg
logo
1300 145 622

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Portable and light-weight, Techniflo’s range of drum pumps are designed to transfer liquids of thin to low viscosity, which are neutral to corrosive.

Available in hand-operated, electric or pneumatic models; Techniflow’s range of drum pumps are reliable and made-to-last.

Suitable for permanent installations and portable applications, Techniflo drum pumps offer:

  • Low voltage cut-out (prevents pump from restarting automatically)
  • Different tube lengths available
  • Can be used with either AC (240V) or DC (12V or 24V)
  • Wide range available in stock

Typical applications:

  • Decanting from 44 gallon drums (200L), IBC’s (1000L) and many more containers and barrels
  • Pumping a wide variety of liquids, oils and fuels

Techniflo Drum Pumps are suitable for chemical, wastewater treatment, agriculture, food and beverage, cosmetic and mining industries.

Drum pump accessories available from Global Pumps includes batch controllers, flow meters, nozzles, discharge hoses and inbuilt variable speed controllers to adjust flow rate to you specific requirement.

Global Pumps information and contact details

Contact Global Pumps

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
12 Selgar Avenue
Clovelly Park
SA 5042
Tel: 1300 145 622
Fax: 08 8275 8099

Contact Global Pumps

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox