Techniflo Drum pumps for transferring flammable or corrosive liquids

Portable and light-weight, Techniflo’s range of drum pumps are designed to transfer liquids of thin to low viscosity, which are neutral to corrosive.

Available in hand-operated, electric or pneumatic models; Techniflow’s range of drum pumps are reliable and made-to-last.

Suitable for permanent installations and portable applications, Techniflo drum pumps offer:

Low voltage cut-out (prevents pump from restarting automatically)

Different tube lengths available

Can be used with either AC (240V) or DC (12V or 24V)

Wide range available in stock

Typical applications:

Decanting from 44 gallon drums (200L), IBC’s (1000L) and many more containers and barrels

Pumping a wide variety of liquids, oils and fuels

Techniflo Drum Pumps are suitable for chemical, wastewater treatment, agriculture, food and beverage, cosmetic and mining industries.

Drum pump accessories available from Global Pumps includes batch controllers, flow meters, nozzles, discharge hoses and inbuilt variable speed controllers to adjust flow rate to you specific requirement.