Talbo air-operated submersible pumps for sump drainage
by Global Pumps
From Global Pumps, comes a range of submersible pumps designed for the removal of accumulated water in residential, industrial and commercial spaces.
Cost effective and compact in design, this exciting range of submersible pumps offer:
- Robust design for abrasive environments
- No cables to pull out or drive over
- Capable of pumping down to 22mm, ensuring maximum drainage
- Electricity-free operation
Suitable for the following applications:
- Removal of underground water
- Ideal for high-risk areas where electrical sparks may lead to explosions
- Draining cargo loads
- Zero aluminium construction makes it ideal for hazardous environments with electric sparks to cause ignition or explosions
- Offering reliable and unique pumping solutions, Talbo pumps are designed for optimum performance.
Global Pumps information and contact details
Distributed in Australia by Global Pumps.
Contact Global Pumps
(Head office) Update these details
12 Selgar Avenue
Clovelly Park
SA 5042
Tel: 1300 145 622
Fax: 08 8275 8099
Contact Global Pumps
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.