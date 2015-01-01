Talbo air-operated submersible pumps for sump drainage

From Global Pumps, comes a range of submersible pumps designed for the removal of accumulated water in residential, industrial and commercial spaces.

Cost effective and compact in design, this exciting range of submersible pumps offer:

Robust design for abrasive environments

No cables to pull out or drive over

Capable of pumping down to 22mm, ensuring maximum drainage

Electricity-free operation

Suitable for the following applications:

Removal of underground water

Ideal for high-risk areas where electrical sparks may lead to explosions

Draining cargo loads

Zero aluminium construction makes it ideal for hazardous environments with electric sparks to cause ignition or explosions

Offering reliable and unique pumping solutions, Talbo pumps are designed for optimum performance.



Distributed in Australia by Global Pumps.