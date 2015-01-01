Talbo air-operated submersible pumps for sump drainage

Search

by Global Pumps
From Global Pumps, comes a range of submersible pumps designed for the removal of accumulated water in residential, industrial and commercial spaces.

Cost effective and compact in design, this exciting range of submersible pumps offer:

  • Robust design for abrasive environments
  • No cables to pull out or drive over
  • Capable of pumping down to 22mm, ensuring maximum drainage
  • Electricity-free operation 

Suitable for the following applications:

  • Removal of underground water
  • Ideal for high-risk areas where electrical sparks may lead to explosions
  • Draining cargo loads
  • Zero aluminium construction makes it ideal for hazardous environments with electric sparks to cause ignition or explosions
  • Offering reliable and unique pumping solutions, Talbo pumps are designed for optimum performance.


Distributed in Australia by Global Pumps.

