Reliable Hygienic and Food Grade Pumps From Global Pumps
by Global Pumps
Efficiency, reliability and safety, the broad range of Global Pumps configurations and options to suit the Food Industry are available.
Dry running Peristaltic Pumps for operational ease and reduction of maintenance
- Self priming and dry running Peristaltic Pumps for operator ease and removal of expensive downtime
- No packing glands, sliding or rotating parts in Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for reduced maintenance
- Safety and reliability in Undersink Sullage Chambers with high level alarm float switch
- Built-in alarm beeper safety feature in Undersink Sullage Chambers for notification of blockage or failure
- Cleaning and steaming application of Lobe Pumps for safety and hygiene in food handling environments
Lightweight, powerful with a variety of options Techniflo Drum Pumps configured to suit your requirements
- Available in a variety of materials and voltages, the Techniflo Drum Pumps are lightweight and powerful enough to decant thin viscous to corrosive liquids
- Close or long coupled installation options with Centrifugal Bare Shaft and Motor Pumps for greater operation configurations
- Accurate and high performance to suit a variety of liquid to solid dense processes, Global Pumps offer a sound solution for hygiene intensive and food grade applications.
