Reliable Hygienic and Food Grade Pumps From Global Pumps

Efficiency, reliability and safety, the broad range of Global Pumps configurations and options to suit the Food Industry are available.

Dry running Peristaltic Pumps for operational ease and reduction of maintenance

Self priming and dry running Peristaltic Pumps for operator ease and removal of expensive downtime

No packing glands, sliding or rotating parts in Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for reduced maintenance

Safety and reliability in Undersink Sullage Chambers with high level alarm float switch

Built-in alarm beeper safety feature in Undersink Sullage Chambers for notification of blockage or failure

Cleaning and steaming application of Lobe Pumps for safety and hygiene in food handling environments

Lightweight, powerful with a variety of options Techniflo Drum Pumps configured to suit your requirements