Industrial Peristaltic Hose Pumps from Global Pumps
The Verderlex® industrial peristaltic pumps from Global Pumps are built for heavy duty operations as they are extremely robust and versatile. Simple to use and easy to control, they are ideal for continuous or intermittent duty cycles and are a reliable way to pump liquids.
Verderflex Peristaltic Hose Pumps reduce fatigue to ensure long hose life
- Pumped fluids don’t come in contact with any mechanical parts of the peristaltic hose pumps
- Progress cavity or positive displacement pumps and can be used with shear sensitive products
- Can be retrofitted into other existing hose pumps
- The hose pump works by alternating compression and relaxation to draw the contents into the hose or tube.
Dura Industrial Peristaltic Hose Pumps are quick and easy to maintain
- Maximum discharge pressures up to 12 bar (174 PSI)
- Longer hose life with flow range from 2 l/hr to 50,000 l/hr and sizes from 5mm to 125mm
- Close coupled pump with long coupled advantages
- 70% smaller footprint and provide up to 25% reduction in operational noise
- Pump slurries up to 80% solids
- No valves or seals in the process liquid
- Accurate dosing to a ± 2%
- Dry running with no damage
- Self-priming from a 9.5 m suction lift
Areas of application for the Verderflex® pumps
- Abrasive, corrosive and shear sensitive fluids
- Mining and chemical industry
- Water treatment
- Printing and packagaing
- Food and beverage
- Agriculture, Paper and pulp
- Laboratory systems, Equipment sterilising
Global Pumps Peristaltic Hose Pumps are specifically designed for abrasive and corrosive liquids and high density fluids. They easily transfer products with high solid content of up to 125mm.Global Pumps information and contact details
