Industrial Peristaltic Hose Pumps from Global Pumps

The Verderlex® industrial peristaltic pumps from Global Pumps are built for heavy duty operations as they are extremely robust and versatile. Simple to use and easy to control, they are ideal for continuous or intermittent duty cycles and are a reliable way to pump liquids.



Verderflex Peristaltic Hose Pumps reduce fatigue to ensure long hose life

Pumped fluids don’t come in contact with any mechanical parts of the peristaltic hose pumps

Progress cavity or positive displacement pumps and can be used with shear sensitive products

Can be retrofitted into other existing hose pumps

The hose pump works by alternating compression and relaxation to draw the contents into the hose or tube.

Dura Industrial Peristaltic Hose Pumps are quick and easy to maintain

Maximum discharge pressures up to 12 bar (174 PSI)

Longer hose life with flow range from 2 l/hr to 50,000 l/hr and sizes from 5mm to 125mm

Close coupled pump with long coupled advantages

70% smaller footprint and provide up to 25% reduction in operational noise

Pump slurries up to 80% solids

No valves or seals in the process liquid

Accurate dosing to a ± 2%

Dry running with no damage

Self-priming from a 9.5 m suction lift

Areas of application for the Verderflex® pumps

Abrasive, corrosive and shear sensitive fluids

Mining and chemical industry

Water treatment

Printing and packagaing

Food and beverage

Agriculture, Paper and pulp

Laboratory systems, Equipment sterilising

Global Pumps Peristaltic Hose Pumps are specifically designed for abrasive and corrosive liquids and high density fluids. They easily transfer products with high solid content of up to 125mm.