Industrial Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps from Global Pumps

Global Pumps provide a range of air operated double diaphragm pumps with gentle pumping, food grade options and the ability to handle chemicals for industrial applications

Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for non stalling operations

Reciprocating pumps with flexible diaphragms

Compressed air is applied to the air valve which is included in the pump

No stalling is guaranteed with the air valve design including at low pressures with lubrication not required

Variable flow and discharge pressures from low to 1100 kPa by adjusting the air supply

Runs dry indefinitely without damage and self priming from dry start

Operated on already compressed air, no electricity required

Pumps for balancing liquid pressure and high discharge

The air operated double diaphragm pumps are suitable for:

Aggressive and volatile liquids

Underground dewatering

Liquids containing silt and solids

Thick, viscous liquids

Verderair Pure & Solid

The robust and high-end double pump series are suitable for the following applications

Chemical transfer

Pharmaceutical industry

Solar power industry

Electronics-plating

Refineries

Verderair Non-Metallic Series

The non-metallic series are suitable across many industries including

Ink & Paper

Preparation of CIP solutions

Surface finishing

Car wash chemicals

Water based paint

Verderair Metallic Series

The meticallic series is suitable for abrasive liquids including

Slaughterhouse waste

Waste water

Chemicals transfer

Ceramic slurry

Solvent based paints

Pumps a few litres up to 1,060 l/min

The air operated diaphragm pumps from Global Pumps can pump a few litres up to 1,060 l/min. They are easy to install, energy efficient, can operate with flooded suction and require minimal maintenance with no packing glands.

Pump sizes range from 1/4 inch to 3 inch in both metallic and plastic versions.