Industrial Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps from Global Pumps

by Global Pumps
Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps
1300 145 622

Global Pumps provide a range of air operated double diaphragm pumps with gentle pumping, food grade options and the ability to handle chemicals for industrial applications

Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for non stalling operations

  • Reciprocating pumps with flexible diaphragms
  • Compressed air is applied to the air valve which is included in the pump
  • No stalling is guaranteed with the air valve design including at low pressures with lubrication not required
  • Variable flow and discharge pressures from low to 1100 kPa by adjusting the air supply
  • Runs dry indefinitely without damage and self priming from dry start
  • Operated on already compressed air, no electricity required

Pumps for balancing liquid pressure and high discharge

  • The air operated double diaphragm pumps are suitable for:
  • Aggressive and volatile liquids
  • Underground dewatering
  • Liquids containing silt and solids
  • Thick, viscous liquids

Verderair Pure & Solid

  • The robust and high-end double pump series are suitable for the following applications
  • Chemical transfer
  • Pharmaceutical industry
  • Solar power industry
  • Electronics-plating
  • Refineries 

Verderair Non-Metallic Series

  • The non-metallic series are suitable across many industries including
  • Ink & Paper
  • Preparation of CIP solutions
  • Surface finishing
  • Car wash chemicals
  • Water based paint

Verderair Metallic Series

  • The meticallic series is suitable for abrasive liquids including
  • Slaughterhouse waste
  • Waste water
  • Chemicals transfer
  • Ceramic slurry
  • Solvent based paints

Pumps a few litres up to 1,060 l/min

The air operated diaphragm pumps from Global Pumps can pump a few litres up to 1,060 l/min. They are easy to install, energy efficient, can operate with flooded suction and require minimal maintenance with no packing glands.

Pump sizes range from 1/4 inch to 3 inch in both metallic and plastic versions.

Global Pumps information and contact details

12 Selgar Avenue
Clovelly Park
SA 5042
Tel: 1300 145 622
Fax: 08 8275 8099

