Industrial Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps from Global Pumps
Global Pumps provide a range of air operated double diaphragm pumps with gentle pumping, food grade options and the ability to handle chemicals for industrial applications
Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for non stalling operations
- Reciprocating pumps with flexible diaphragms
- Compressed air is applied to the air valve which is included in the pump
- No stalling is guaranteed with the air valve design including at low pressures with lubrication not required
- Variable flow and discharge pressures from low to 1100 kPa by adjusting the air supply
- Runs dry indefinitely without damage and self priming from dry start
- Operated on already compressed air, no electricity required
Pumps for balancing liquid pressure and high discharge
- The air operated double diaphragm pumps are suitable for:
- Aggressive and volatile liquids
- Underground dewatering
- Liquids containing silt and solids
- Thick, viscous liquids
Verderair Pure & Solid
- The robust and high-end double pump series are suitable for the following applications
- Chemical transfer
- Pharmaceutical industry
- Solar power industry
- Electronics-plating
- Refineries
Verderair Non-Metallic Series
- The non-metallic series are suitable across many industries including
- Ink & Paper
- Preparation of CIP solutions
- Surface finishing
- Car wash chemicals
- Water based paint
Verderair Metallic Series
- The meticallic series is suitable for abrasive liquids including
- Slaughterhouse waste
- Waste water
- Chemicals transfer
- Ceramic slurry
- Solvent based paints
Pumps a few litres up to 1,060 l/min
The air operated diaphragm pumps from Global Pumps can pump a few litres up to 1,060 l/min. They are easy to install, energy efficient, can operate with flooded suction and require minimal maintenance with no packing glands.
Pump sizes range from 1/4 inch to 3 inch in both metallic and plastic versions.Global Pumps information and contact details
Contact Global Pumps
