​ Easy To Install Complete Sewage and Stormwater Packaged Pumping Stations From Global Pumps

by Global Pumps
The Global Pumps packaged Sewage and Stormwater Pump Stations combines a heavy duty pump chamber with a wide range of macerating pumps and controller options to provide a prefabricated pumping station solution for both domestic and commercial grade sewage, septic effluent and industrial waste.

The Global Pumps Packaged Pump Stations are available in a number of options to suit your needs

  • Available in heavy duty polyethylene or pre-cast concrete for durability
  • Suitable for domestic, commercial and municipal applications
  • Choice of lid size, material and Load Rating to suit your applications
  • Available in Single or Twin pump configuration
  • Extensive range of pumps & controls to suit all performance requirements

Pumping Stations can also be used as neutralisation and buffer pits in trade waste treatment systems, holding tanks in tank farms, stormwater detention chambers, solids settling pits and dump tanks in water and wastewater treatment systems.

12 Selgar Avenue
Clovelly Park
SA 5042
Tel: 1300 145 622
Fax: 08 8275 8099

