​ Easy To Install Complete Sewage and Stormwater Packaged Pumping Stations From Global Pumps

The Global Pumps packaged Sewage and Stormwater Pump Stations combines a heavy duty pump chamber with a wide range of macerating pumps and controller options to provide a prefabricated pumping station solution for both domestic and commercial grade sewage, septic effluent and industrial waste.

The Global Pumps Packaged Pump Stations are available in a number of options to suit your needs

Available in heavy duty polyethylene or pre-cast concrete for durability

Suitable for domestic, commercial and municipal applications

Choice of lid size, material and Load Rating to suit your applications

Available in Single or Twin pump configuration

Extensive range of pumps & controls to suit all performance requirements

Pumping Stations can also be used as neutralisation and buffer pits in trade waste treatment systems, holding tanks in tank farms, stormwater detention chambers, solids settling pits and dump tanks in water and wastewater treatment systems.