Chemical Drum, Magnetic and Diaphragm Pumps from Global Pumps

Global Pumps supply chemical pumps for harsh and corrosive solid laden fluids and are suitable for flammable environments with ATEX approval.
Lightweight and portable Chemical Drum Pumps for transferring and decanting fluids from drums, containers and barrels
- Varied drive types, air, electric or hand operated
- Trigger style switch for safe and easy use
- Suits most containers and drums including 205 litre (44 gallon), IBC’s and more
Chemical Magnetic Drive Pumps for pumping and transferring corrosive and aggressive liquids
- Non metallic wetted parts to prevent corrosion
- No mechanical seals or gland packing
- Heavy duty construction to handle contaminated liquids and solids
- Flows rates up to 300 m3 /hr, heads to 100m, pressures to 20.6 bar and temperatures to 126ºC
- Over 50 pump sizes, all stocked in Australia
Chemical Peristaltic Hose Pumps for transferring and dosing of slurries and shear sensitive fluids (ATEX approved)
- Flow rates up to 90m3 /hr or 390 US GPM
- Pressures up to 16 Bar or 230 PSI
- Pumps abrasive and corrosive products and liquids with a high solid content
- Contain only one wearing part
Chemical Diaphragm Metering Pumps for accurate chemical dosing
- Made from a range of chemically inert materials
- Adjustable flow rates to suit exact dosing requirements
- Complete packaged systems available
- Complete treatment systems including control instrumentation
- Manual or external electronic control including analogue and SCADA versions
Chemical Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for transfer and dosing of flammable fluids
- Self priming, dry running, rugged design
- Metallic and non metallic construction
- Various elastomer options to suit pumped liquids
- Anti freeze/anti stall and lube free
- Air distribution systems
Global Pumps have secured a specialist and advanced range of pumps to ensure longevity of service life and your peace of mind.
