Chemical Drum, Magnetic and Diaphragm Pumps from Global Pumps

Global Pumps supply chemical pumps for harsh and corrosive solid laden fluids and are suitable for flammable environments with ATEX approval.

Lightweight and portable Chemical Drum Pumps for transferring and decanting fluids from drums, containers and barrels

Varied drive types, air, electric or hand operated

Trigger style switch for safe and easy use

Suits most containers and drums including 205 litre (44 gallon), IBC’s and more

Chemical Magnetic Drive Pumps for pumping and transferring corrosive and aggressive liquids

Non metallic wetted parts to prevent corrosion

No mechanical seals or gland packing

Heavy duty construction to handle contaminated liquids and solids

Flows rates up to 300 m3 /hr, heads to 100m, pressures to 20.6 bar and temperatures to 126ºC

Over 50 pump sizes, all stocked in Australia

Chemical Peristaltic Hose Pumps for transferring and dosing of slurries and shear sensitive fluids (ATEX approved)

Flow rates up to 90m3 /hr or 390 US GPM

Pressures up to 16 Bar or 230 PSI

Pumps abrasive and corrosive products and liquids with a high solid content

Contain only one wearing part

Chemical Diaphragm Metering Pumps for accurate chemical dosing

Made from a range of chemically inert materials

Adjustable flow rates to suit exact dosing requirements

Complete packaged systems available

Complete treatment systems including control instrumentation

Manual or external electronic control including analogue and SCADA versions

Chemical Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for transfer and dosing of flammable fluids

Self priming, dry running, rugged design

Metallic and non metallic construction

Various elastomer options to suit pumped liquids

Anti freeze/anti stall and lube free

Air distribution systems

Global Pumps have secured a specialist and advanced range of pumps to ensure longevity of service life and your peace of mind.