Search

Chemical Drum, Magnetic and Diaphragm Pumps from Global Pumps

by Global Pumps
Visit Website
Chemical Pumps
Chemical Pumps
  • Chemical Pumps
  • Pumping Equipment
  • Verderflex Chemical Pumps
  • Chemical Transfer Pumps
logo
1300 145 622

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Global Pumps supply chemical pumps for harsh and corrosive solid laden fluids and are suitable for flammable environments with ATEX approval.

Lightweight and portable Chemical Drum Pumps for transferring and decanting fluids from drums, containers and barrels

  • Varied drive types, air, electric or hand operated
  • Trigger style switch for safe and easy use
  • Suits most containers and drums including 205 litre (44 gallon), IBC’s and more

Chemical Magnetic Drive Pumps for pumping and transferring corrosive and aggressive liquids

  • Non metallic wetted parts to prevent corrosion
  • No mechanical seals or gland packing
  • Heavy duty construction to handle contaminated liquids and solids
  • Flows rates up to 300 m3 /hr, heads to 100m, pressures to 20.6 bar and temperatures to 126ºC
  • Over 50 pump sizes, all stocked in Australia

Chemical Peristaltic Hose Pumps for transferring and dosing of slurries and shear sensitive fluids (ATEX approved)

  • Flow rates up to 90m3 /hr or 390 US GPM
  • Pressures up to 16 Bar or 230 PSI
  • Pumps abrasive and corrosive products and liquids with a high solid content
  • Contain only one wearing part

Chemical Diaphragm Metering Pumps for accurate chemical dosing

  • Made from a range of chemically inert materials
  • Adjustable flow rates to suit exact dosing requirements
  • Complete packaged systems available
  • Complete treatment systems including control instrumentation
  • Manual or external electronic control including analogue and SCADA versions

Chemical Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps for transfer and dosing of flammable fluids

  • Self priming, dry running, rugged design
  • Metallic and non metallic construction
  • Various elastomer options to suit pumped liquids
  • Anti freeze/anti stall and lube free
  • Air distribution systems

Global Pumps have secured a specialist and advanced range of pumps to ensure longevity of service life and your peace of mind.

Global Pumps information and contact details

Contact Global Pumps

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
12 Selgar Avenue
Clovelly Park
SA 5042
Tel: 1300 145 622
Fax: 08 8275 8099

Contact Global Pumps

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox