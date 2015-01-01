Centrifugal and self-priming pumps for cost-effective sanitary control
Global Pumps provides premium pumping solutions to industries where stringent sanitary control and hygiene standards hold the utmost of importance.
Suitable for the dairy, beverage, food-processing, pharmaceutical and fine chemical sectors; this range is synonymous with efficiency and reliability.
Hyginox SE Centrifugal Pump is manufactured in stainless steel and features a shrouded motor
DIN connections (standard)
Open impeller manufactured with stainless steel investment casting
Mechanical seal according to DIN 24960 L1K
Pump-certified according to 3A sanitary standards
The Aspir self-priming pump is specially designed to pump materials containing air or gas
Stainless steel investment casting inletbody and venturi
Star-shaped floating impeller manufactured with investment vesting technology
External mechanical seal that prevents contact between the springs and the pumped fluid Can be used with wine, oil, syrups as well as volatile products such as alcohol, acetone and other solventsGlobal Pumps information and contact details
