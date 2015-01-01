Centrifugal and self-priming pumps for cost-effective sanitary control

Global Pumps provides premium pumping solutions to industries where stringent sanitary control and hygiene standards hold the utmost of importance.

Suitable for the dairy, beverage, food-processing, pharmaceutical and fine chemical sectors; this range is synonymous with efficiency and reliability.



Hyginox SE Centrifugal Pump is manufactured in stainless steel and features a shrouded motor

DIN connections (standard)

Open impeller manufactured with stainless steel investment casting

Mechanical seal according to DIN 24960 L1K

Pump-certified according to 3A sanitary standards

The Aspir self-priming pump is specially designed to pump materials containing air or gas

Stainless steel investment casting inletbody and venturi

Star-shaped floating impeller manufactured with investment vesting technology

External mechanical seal that prevents contact between the springs and the pumped fluid Can be used with wine, oil, syrups as well as volatile products such as alcohol, acetone and other solvents